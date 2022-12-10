Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 44,650 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of KeyCorp worth $56,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4 %

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

