Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 101,866 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.52% of Eagle Materials worth $62,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

