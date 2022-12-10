Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 38,953 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $63,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 864.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.87. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

