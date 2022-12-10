Prudential Financial Inc. Has $64.26 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,904 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Gartner worth $64,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $343.30 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $357.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.32 and a 200-day moving average of $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,052 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

