Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $70,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $270.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

