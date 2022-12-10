Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $68,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.