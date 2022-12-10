Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

