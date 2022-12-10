NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $69,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

