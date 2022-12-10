Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,534 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,003,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,534 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $71,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

