Millennium Management LLC Has $41.50 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dover worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.64.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.