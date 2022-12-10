Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $81,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCI opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.