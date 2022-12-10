Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 46,438 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hilton Worldwide worth $78,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.27.

HLT stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

