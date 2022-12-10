Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,763 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

CTSH opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

