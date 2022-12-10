Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 154,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

