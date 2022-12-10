Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,164 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in AECOM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

