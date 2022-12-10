Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 285 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $129,128,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,500 shares of company stock worth $13,813,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.