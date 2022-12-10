Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $3,617,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $81.17 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.