Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

