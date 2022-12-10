Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.3% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 742,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
