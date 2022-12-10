Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.3% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 742,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

