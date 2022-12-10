Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $372,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,657,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,662,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

