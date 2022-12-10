Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $372,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,657,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,662,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.