Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centene by 79.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

Centene stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

