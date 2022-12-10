Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,563 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.51.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.