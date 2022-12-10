Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.39 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.99 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

