Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Equitable were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,707,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

