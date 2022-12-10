Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 1,400 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

