Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 182 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.