Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,211 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,526.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,507.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,488.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

