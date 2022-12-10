Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 47.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HLI opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

