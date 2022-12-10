Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,557 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $615.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $637.69. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

