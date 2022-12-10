Paloma Partners Management Co Has $413,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

