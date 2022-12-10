Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244,346 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

BIDU stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

