Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

