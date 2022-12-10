Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $337.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $390.80.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

