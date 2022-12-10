Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

