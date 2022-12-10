Paloma Partners Management Co Has $474,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tronox were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 794,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 599,540 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.96 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

