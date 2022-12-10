Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $495,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 616.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,697. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -255.55 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

