Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AON were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in AON by 286.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 120.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $305.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

