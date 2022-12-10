Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $35.21 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

