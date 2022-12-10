25,700 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

