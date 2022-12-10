Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $535,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 43.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 386.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CADE opened at $25.92 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

