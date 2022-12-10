11,200 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after buying an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

