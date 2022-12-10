Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 0.9 %

RBLX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,621 shares of company stock worth $19,803,273 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.