Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 984.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

