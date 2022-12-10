Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Datadog by 9.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

