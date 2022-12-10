Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 6,717 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $542,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 4.7 %

AA opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

