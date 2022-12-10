Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,192,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $290.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.