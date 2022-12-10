Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $601,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

