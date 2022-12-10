32,900 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Asana by 2,911.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 334,087 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 58.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Asana Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.04. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

