Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $596,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Prologis by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 95.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

