DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

